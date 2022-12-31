Time Out says

Shimmy your way into the new year surrounded by music, art and good vibes with Lil Nas X and the Arctic Monkeys

There’s no better way to ring in the new year in Australia than by getting loose at Falls Festival. The music and arts festival is one of the most hotly anticipated events on the festival calendar, and it has been going strong for almost 30 years.

This year party people at Falls Festival will be ringing in 2023 with an epic lineup including legendary British indie rockers Arctic Monkeys, the culture shifting queer rapper Lil Nas X, Penny Gou, Chvrches and Jamie XX. Arctic Monkeys will be heading down under following a headline slot at Reading and Leeds festivals, while Lil Nas X, hot off his 4x Platinum album Montero, will be playing his first ever live shows in the country at Falls.

They will be playing alongside a raft of excellent local and international bands, including Amyl and the Sniffers, G Flip, Ocean Alley, and Rico Nasty.

Start planning your road trip, the closest location for Sydneysiders to head to will be North Byron Parklands, Yelgun, where Falls will be setting up camp over three days from December 31 through to January 1 and 2.

Tickets are on sale at 9am, Thursday May 12. Get in quick, because they always sell out fast.