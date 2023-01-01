Sydney
Field Day

  • Music, Music festivals
  • The Domain, Sydney
Crowd at a music festival
Photograph: Tim Da Rin
Time Out says

This beloved post-NYE music festival is back in action to kick-start 2023

Field Day is a Sydney institution. Devotees of the sunny New Year’s Day event will likely be tucking themselves into bed just before the year ticks over on December 31, sober and ready for a wild day of music and festival madness. This popular festival has been in hibernation since 2020, but now it's back to kick off your 2023 with a burst of energy.

The Domain party attracts a young crowd, often sporting seriously impressive holiday tans and beach ready duds. As any summer music festival attendee can testify, hydration is the key to a successful Field Day. That and sunglasses you don't mind losing while you dance.

So who are the big names we’ll be holding out for? Start the New Year with American DJ and super producer Diplo, New Zealand's latest pop hit songstress Benee (singer of that funky earworm 'Supalonely'), Zimbabwean-Australian rap talent Tkay Maidza, Canadian hit maker Kaytranada, Florida man and rapper extraordinaire Denzel Curry, Aussie house music champ Dom Dolla, Belfast electronic duo Bicep, Englishman Patrick Topping, and so many more.

Remaining tickets start at $187 and you can nab yours here.

Details

Event website:
www.fieldday.sydney/
Address:
The Domain
Macquarie Street, Tarpeian Precinct
Sydney
2000
Price:
$187-$287
Opening hours:
Noon-late

Dates and times

