Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
An orchestra performing
Photograph: Tim Levy

Four unmissable concerts with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra

There are so many extraordinary concerts to choose from in 2024, here are our top picks

Photograph: Tim Levy

Written by Olivia Hart
Branded Content Writer
Advertising

When it comes to the acclaimed Sydney Symphony Orchestra, no two concerts are the same. The experience of live classical music is transcendent, and whether you’re an aficionado or a newbie the Sydney Symphony has a dazzling roster of concerts in store for the latter half of its 2024 Season. It can be difficult to decide where to jump in, which is why we’re here to help with a selection of four stand-out concerts at the world-class Sydney Opera House Concert Hall. You can expect to be dazzled by this roster of acclaimed international conductors and guest artists. Each performance blends musical masterpieces from grand maestros and modern composers, performed by one of the greatest orchestras in the world. Explore the full 2024 Season and book tickets here.

4 concerts with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra

Dalia Stasevska conducts Sibelius’ Fifth Symphony

Dalia Stasevska conducts Sibelius’ Fifth Symphony
Dalia Stasevska conducts Sibelius’ Fifth Symphony
Photograph: Rebecca Shaw

Acclaimed Finnish conductor Dalia Stasevska brings a fresh interpretation to one of music’s most esteemed composers, Jean Sibelius. With the full power of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra behind her, Stasevska shares her take on one of his most moving pieces, Fifth Symphony, with such precision that it cements her place as one of the New York Times’ “Breakout Stars of 2023”. During the concert, she will also tackle pieces by two other composers from her homeland – Einojuhani Rautavaara’s Cantus Arcticus, which incorporates tape recordings of birdsong recorded near the Arctic Circle in northern Finland, and Kaija Saariaho’s Harp Concerto Trans, making its Australian premiere with Spanish soloist Xavier de Maistre performing on harp. Tickets are on sale now for July 5 & 6 from $59 + booking fee. 

The Sydney Symphony Orchestra with Jess Gillam

The Sydney Symphony Orchestra with Jess Gillam
The Sydney Symphony Orchestra with Jess Gillam
Photograph: Robin Clewley

Witness the Sydney Symphony Orchestra debut of 25-year-old saxophonist Jess Gillam, who has already risen to superstar status. After being signed to the legendary Decca Classics record label and releasing her debut album Rise, which claimed the top spot in the UK’s Classical Chart, she is now bringing her talent to the Sydney Opera House. Gilliam will perform in an hour-long concert which includes classical pieces that strongly feature saxophone. Revel in the expressive harmonies of Where the Bees Dance by Michael Nyman, who is best known for the stunning score to the film The Piano, followed by Rachmaninov’s Symphonic Dances, the last piece the great composer ever wrote. For those that attend on July 18, the performance will also include Maurice Ravel’s La Valse, which was composed in the ‘20s and reimagines a waltz. Tickets are on sale for July 18 & 19 from $45 + booking fee.

Advertising

Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony

Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony
Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony
Photograph: Tim Levy

Whether you're a classical music aficionado or a casual listener, the first four notes of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony are unmistakable. Captivating audiences for more than 200 years, nothing compares to experiencing this masterpiece performed live. Conducted by Finnish maestro Pietari Inkinen, returning to the Sydney Symphony Orchestra after critically acclaimed performances in 2020, this concert will also feature Beethoven’s melodic First Piano Concerto. Composed 15 years before the Symphony when Beethoven was just 25, it will be performed by Spanish pianist and renowned Beethoven specialist Javier Perianes. Perianes has performed Beethoven with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra in 2022 and 2023, and recently performed all five of Beethoven’s Piano Concertos in London. Also featuring in this concert is the world premiere of String Talk by First Nations composer Christopher Sainsbury, which combines Western classical forms with Indigenous traditions. Tickets are on sale now from $45 + booking fee for July 27 & 28.

Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony

Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony
Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony
Photograph: Jay Patel

At the height of the Romantic period, Tchaikovsky composed some of the most evocative scores, leaving a lasting legacy with works such as The Sleeping Beauty and The Nutcracker. Years before those iconic works, he  found his voice with his Fourth Symphony. A combination of Western classical music and Russian storytelling, that was, for its time, something completely new. Nearly 150 years later, the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, led by Finnish conductor Pietari Inkinen, brings this tender work to life and continues Tchaikovsky’s extraordinary legacy. Alongside Tchaikovsky, the Sydney Symphony welcomes the return of cellist Alban Gerhardt to perform Prokofiev’s Sinfonia Concertante. Although the lives of these two great Russian composers overlapped by only two years, both are regarded as among the greatest of their eras. Don’t miss this double bill of musical masterpieces with tickets on sale now for August 2 & 3 from $72 + booking fee. 

 Explore the full 2024 Season and book tickets here.

Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.