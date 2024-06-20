When it comes to the acclaimed Sydney Symphony Orchestra, no two concerts are the same. The experience of live classical music is transcendent, and whether you’re an aficionado or a newbie the Sydney Symphony has a dazzling roster of concerts in store for the latter half of its 2024 Season. It can be difficult to decide where to jump in, which is why we’re here to help with a selection of four stand-out concerts at the world-class Sydney Opera House Concert Hall. You can expect to be dazzled by this roster of acclaimed international conductors and guest artists. Each performance blends musical masterpieces from grand maestros and modern composers, performed by one of the greatest orchestras in the world. Explore the full 2024 Season and book tickets here.