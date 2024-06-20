Dalia Stasevska conducts Sibelius’ Fifth Symphony
Acclaimed Finnish conductor Dalia Stasevska brings a fresh interpretation to one of music’s most esteemed composers, Jean Sibelius. With the full power of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra behind her, Stasevska shares her take on one of his most moving pieces, Fifth Symphony, with such precision that it cements her place as one of the New York Times’ “Breakout Stars of 2023”. During the concert, she will also tackle pieces by two other composers from her homeland – Einojuhani Rautavaara’s Cantus Arcticus, which incorporates tape recordings of birdsong recorded near the Arctic Circle in northern Finland, and Kaija Saariaho’s Harp Concerto Trans, making its Australian premiere with Spanish soloist Xavier de Maistre performing on harp. Tickets are on sale now for July 5 & 6 from $59 + booking fee.