Superstar Courtney Barnett is back, with a brand new gig beamed loud and proud on the big screen at Dendy Newtown

Globally adored Aussie rock star Courtney Barnett has recorded a brand new set that will be beamed to the world on for one-night-only. The only trick is, she was only person at the gig. Well, plus her band and a small but perfectly formed recording crew led by director Derry Sheehan.

From Where I’m Standing: Live from the Royal Exhibition Building was pre-recorded in the beautifully painted, cathedral-like Melbourne institution nestled in Carlton Gardens. It was the first time Barnett was able to perform alongside her band (Bones Sloane, Dave Mudie and Lucy Waldron on cello) since she took part in bushfire relief gigs in January.

Sydneysiders will be able to scoot along to the Dendy Newtown, which will stream the gig directly to the big screen exclusively on Thursday, December 17 at 7pm. Barnett will perform major hits like ‘Sunday Roast’, ‘Avant Gardener’ and ‘Depreston’ alongside brand-new work written in lockdown, offering a tease of what’s to come in 2021. You can grab tickets to the event at the Dendy here, or stream it via Barnett’s website here.

Love live music? Check out these Sydney hot spots.