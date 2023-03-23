Time Out says

The punk-funk-rap enigma is playing an exclusive concert at the Sydney Opera House with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra

Canberra’s multi-ARIA award winning legend Genesis Owusu will be coming to Sydney this March, and he’s performing for one night only. Red Bull Symphonic will return this year at the Opera House, where the Ghanaian-Australian singer will unite with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra and Australian composer Alex Turley for a worlds-colliding, memorable performance.

Known for his exceptional artistic revolution and soul-bearing diversity, Owusu is revolutionising what it means to be an Australian artist, taking on one city at a time. His live shows have garnered a reputation for raw, high-energy thrills at every moment, leading to sold-out Australian tours in 2021 and 2022.

Owusu has promised a compelling reimagination of his renowned catalogue of poetic punk and electronic hybridity that has earned a worldwide following.

He says of Red Bull Symphonic: “If you’ve seen me perform live, you know I love the drama. Bringing out the grandeur in every element. What’s grander and more theatrical than a punk-funk-rap enigma backed by a 40-piece orchestra? We getting real thespian out here.”

Owusu will be performing at the world famous Concert Hall of Sydney Opera House on Thursday, March 23.

Find tickets or join the waitlist here.