Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Genesis Owusu

  • Music
  • Sydney Opera House, Sydney
People standing with violins of the steps of Sydney Opera House
Photography: Bart Celestino | Red Bull Symphonic with Genesis Owusu and Sydney Symphony Orchestra
Advertising

Time Out says

The punk-funk-rap enigma is playing an exclusive concert at the Sydney Opera House with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra

Canberra’s multi-ARIA award winning legend Genesis Owusu will be coming to Sydney this March, and he’s performing for one night only. Red Bull Symphonic will return this year at the Opera House, where the Ghanaian-Australian singer will unite with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra and Australian composer Alex Turley for a worlds-colliding, memorable performance. 

Known for his exceptional artistic revolution and soul-bearing diversity, Owusu is revolutionising what it means to be an Australian artist, taking on one city at a time. His live shows have garnered a reputation for raw, high-energy thrills at every moment, leading to sold-out Australian tours in 2021 and 2022.

Owusu has promised a compelling reimagination of his renowned catalogue of poetic punk and electronic hybridity that has earned a worldwide following. 

He says of Red Bull Symphonic: “If you’ve seen me perform live, you know I love the drama. Bringing out the grandeur in every element. What’s grander and more theatrical than a punk-funk-rap enigma backed by a 40-piece orchestra? We getting real thespian out here.”

Owusu will be performing at the world famous Concert Hall of Sydney Opera House on Thursday, March 23. 

Find tickets or join the waitlist here.

Written by Jasmine Lopez

Details

Dates and times

8:30 amRed Bull Symphonic with Genesis Owusu and Sydney Symphony OrchestraSydney Opera House From $49.90
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!