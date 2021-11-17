Glass Animals are coming to Sydney in July

If you're still humming 'Heat Waves' by Glass Animals, which was number one on Triple J's Hottest 100 this year, then we have some good news for you. The band are coming to Australia in the middle of next year, so you can sing along in person.

The tour is in support of the band's third album, Dreamland, which includes 'Heat Waves'. The song held the number one spot on the ARIA Official Singles Chart for six consecutive weeks and spent a whopping 41 weeks in the top ten.

Glass Animals have performed to massive sellout crowds across the US and UK, and this tour promises to be just as much of a smash success.