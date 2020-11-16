Jessica jade and Cult Shφtta head up this awesome free gig at the Casula Powerhouse

With the Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre (CPAC) swinging into action once more, the venue is celebrating with a free live music gig on Friday November 27 at 7.30pm as part of the citywide Great Southern Nights showcase.

R&B star Jessica Jade joins Australia’s slickest electro hip-hop act Cult Shφtta in headlining the all-local rock out that also features singer-song writer and rapper Zeadala and Western Sydney hero Clarissa Mei.

CPAC director Craig Donarski says Great Southern Nights is a great chance support the live music industry and shine a spotlight on southwest Sydney’s vibrant music scene. “From the modern Trap stylings of Cult Shφtta to the soulful sounds of Jessica Jade and the powerful lyrical storytelling of both Zeadala and Clarissa Mei, this free gig offer’s Sydneysiders a chance to see some truly unique artists doing what they do best: entertaining crowds of music lovers in a safe way.”

You can register for your free tickets here then head to Casula to shake it off.

Wanna support local live music? Find out more about Great Southern Nights here.