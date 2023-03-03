Time Out says

We’re in for a watermelon sugar high when the pop sensation brings Love on Tour Down Under.

Just stop your crying, it’ll be alright. If you were devastated by the news that Harry Styles had to cancel his 2022 Australian stadium tour, then you’ll be on a watermelon sugar high to hear that the pop sensation has announced new tour dates for 2023.

The singer, occasional actor, former boy band member and all-around fabulous dresser is headed to the Land Down Under with a long-awaited run of his Love on Tour show. It’s a sign of the times.

Initially postponed due to all that nasty pandemic business, Harry finally kicked off Love on Tour in the States in September 2021. Proving to be more than a pretty face and a fashion icon, Styles has won praise from fans and critics alike performing over 40 shows throughout the US at the end of last year. You can expect plenty of sequins, smouldering looks, and playful audience interactions as he serenades screaming crowds with hits including Adore You, Watermelon Sugar, and Golden.

The 2023 tour kicks off at Perth’s HBF Park on Feb 20 before heading to Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on Feb 24, the Gold Coast’s Metricon Stadium Feb 28 and wrapping up at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Mar 3.

Tickets go officially on sale at noon on Tuesday, April 26. You can register for pre-sale tickets here.