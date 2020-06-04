Kids' Music Cafe

Get brassed off with the kids from Sydney Youth Orchestras

Introduce you kids to the brass section with a little help from the Sydney Youth Orchestras. They’ll broadcast live from the Sydney Opera House’s Joan Sutherland stage at 4pm in June 4.

With Simon Jones on the French horn, Matt Carter on trumpet and Will Kinmont on the trombone, they’ll introduce the little ones to gems like Louis Armstrong’s ‘What a Wonderful World’, Elton John’s ‘Your Song’ and ever-popular party piece, ‘Flight of the Bumblebee’ by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov.

The Opera House has also made an activity sheet available so you can make your own trumpet from a toilet roll and coloured paper and a shaker from rice in a jar, plus there's a colouring in task featuring a French horn.

The whole shebang will be hosted by Miriam Rizvi aka Mim Beanie of The Beanies. It’s the latest instalment in the Opera House’s From Our House to Yours digital platform.