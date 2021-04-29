Everyone together now: Whooooooooa, your sex is on fiiiiiiire...

It's been a minute since international acts came to our shores, but slowly but steadily world-renowned musicians are making their return.

Tennessee-based stadium rock outfit Kings of Leon are coming to Sydney in March 2022 to remind us what it feels like to be in a crowd of tens of thousands, all screaming the same words. And not before time, too, as it was more than ten years ago that the Kings last came to visit.

The four-time Grammy winners are sure to belt out hits like 'Sex on Fire', 'Use Somebody' and 'Notion', as well as tracks of their March 2021 eighth album, which debuted at number one on the ARIA album chart.

Tickets are on sale from April 30 at 11am.