Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Lil Nas X

  • Music, Rap, hip hop and R&B
  • Hordern Pavilion, Moore Park
Lil Nas X
Photograph: Supplied/Secret Sounds
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

The ultimate queer prince of pop and hip-hop is playing an exclusive Sydney concert

There were plenty of us losing our minds when we found out that Lil Nas X had plans to hop on a stripper-pole to the underworld and slutdrop all the way to Down Under to headline Byron’s Falls Festival over New Years. If you’re a Sydneysider who’s been deliberating on whether to schlep up the coast to see the king of queer pop and hip-hop himself, boy, have we got news for you. 

Lil Nas is heading down the Old Town Road to Sydney to play an exclusive sideshow at Hordern Pavilion on Wednesday, January 4, 2022, as part of the global Long Live Montero Tour. This epic event marks the 23-year-old’s first ever show in the city.

Lil Nas X rose to fame with his 2019 mega hit ‘Old Town Road’, which simultaneously upended the music industry, and flipped the script on representation for black musicians on the country charts. The 16x Platinum remix with Billy Ray Cyrus became the longest running #1 single in Billboard Hot 100 history, is the most certified song in RIAA history, and was recognised with numerous awards including two Grammys. 

Lil Nas has gone on to shatter genre norms at every turn and be a loud and proud representative of the queer community. The culture-shifting 5x Platinum hit ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ dropped in March 2021, the queer anthem debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and propelled to #1 on both the Top 40 and Rhythm Airplay charts. The single features on his Grammy-nominated, certified Platinum debut album Montero which was released last September and landed spots on “Best Of 2021” lists across the globe.

His live performances are known to feature fire, pole dancing, and passionate kisses with male backup dancers. Bring. It. On. 

If you want more Falls action without leaving the city, Secret Sounds is also bringing the dazzling and irresistibly catchy phenomenon PinkPantheress to the Roundhouse on January 4, plus a shimmering show by LA-based indie-pop duo Magdalena Bay to the Oxford Art Factory on January 5.

Presale available from 9am local Monday September 5, sign up for access here. Tickets on sale to the general public at 9am local Tuesday September 6.

Can't hold your beautiful rainbow excitement in? Check out best gay and queer pubs, bars and clubs in Sydney.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
www.secretsounds.com/tours/lil-nas-x-tickets-2023/
Address:
Hordern Pavilion
1 Driver Ave
Moore Park
Sydney
2021

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.