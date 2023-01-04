Time Out says

There were plenty of us losing our minds when we found out that Lil Nas X had plans to hop on a stripper-pole to the underworld and slutdrop all the way to Down Under to headline Byron’s Falls Festival over New Years. If you’re a Sydneysider who’s been deliberating on whether to schlep up the coast to see the king of queer pop and hip-hop himself, boy, have we got news for you.

Lil Nas is heading down the Old Town Road to Sydney to play an exclusive sideshow at Hordern Pavilion on Wednesday, January 4, 2022, as part of the global Long Live Montero Tour. This epic event marks the 23-year-old’s first ever show in the city.

Lil Nas X rose to fame with his 2019 mega hit ‘Old Town Road’, which simultaneously upended the music industry, and flipped the script on representation for black musicians on the country charts. The 16x Platinum remix with Billy Ray Cyrus became the longest running #1 single in Billboard Hot 100 history, is the most certified song in RIAA history, and was recognised with numerous awards including two Grammys.

Lil Nas has gone on to shatter genre norms at every turn and be a loud and proud representative of the queer community. The culture-shifting 5x Platinum hit ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ dropped in March 2021, the queer anthem debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and propelled to #1 on both the Top 40 and Rhythm Airplay charts. The single features on his Grammy-nominated, certified Platinum debut album Montero which was released last September and landed spots on “Best Of 2021” lists across the globe.

His live performances are known to feature fire, pole dancing, and passionate kisses with male backup dancers. Bring. It. On.

If you want more Falls action without leaving the city, Secret Sounds is also bringing the dazzling and irresistibly catchy phenomenon PinkPantheress to the Roundhouse on January 4, plus a shimmering show by LA-based indie-pop duo Magdalena Bay to the Oxford Art Factory on January 5.

Presale available from 9am local Monday September 5, sign up for access here. Tickets on sale to the general public at 9am local Tuesday September 6.

Can't hold your beautiful rainbow excitement in? Check out best gay and queer pubs, bars and clubs in Sydney.