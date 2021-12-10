Fall back in love with live music again at the Bank

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for. Live music is back with a bang on the Waywards stage upstairs at the Bank in Newtown. With restrictions now eased further, dance floors have also returned, where we'll be screaming out all the bangers we know the words to at the top of our lungs – just like old times.

To finish off the year that was 2021, Waywards is hosting four huge lineups over four Fridays from December 10 to 31.

The Line-up is yet to drop, but you can bet your ass that whatever talents hit the stage, it's going to be an epic show, including a festive Xmas Eve and epic New Year’s Eve gig to ring in 2022 like you mean it. To be the first to hear about the lineup announcements, you can sign up to the Bank Hotel’s mailing list here.