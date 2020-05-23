The local post-punk legends take on a livestreamed gig from the Opera House

The Sydney Opera House’s digital program, From Our House to Yours, is going contemporary this week, bringing Sydney’s own post-punk cult heroes Low Life to the stage for a special livestreamed performance.

Drawing a rabid fanbase from around the world while maintaining a distinctly Australian bent, this band promises guttural guitars, anthemic vocals and pummelling rhythms. Credited with bringing true punk back to Sydney, Low Life’s music dissects lad culture, addiction and our nation’s brutish underbelly.

The band’s performance will be beamed from the Joan Sutherland Theatre from 8pm on Saturday, May 23, on the Opera House website. If you can’t catch it live, it will also be available to stream afterward. Pre-gig, you can get in the mood by streaming a Spotify playlist curated by Low Life, dedicated to Australian punk and post-punk.

The locally-focussed, contemporary spin on the digital program is in honour of VIVID Live, the Opera House’s annual centrepiece music, arts and light festival, which would have been in full swing this week. You can also catch a set from the funky Winston Surfshirt.