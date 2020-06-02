Relive the wonder of this classical music meets mountain movie magic.

In celebration of both World Music Day and artistic director Richard Tognetti’s 30 years at the summit of the Australian Chamber Orchestra, the company will release, for the first time ever, the live recording of Mountain.

During a breathtaking performance at the Sydney Opera House in 2017, the ACO performed live in front of the stunning backdrop of Australian filmmaker Jennifer Peedom’s exhilarating mountain climbing documentary as part of the Sydney Film Festival.

The live score has never been released online before, and it will be available to view on the ACO HomeCast digital platform. But get in quick, because the performance will only be online for 48 hours, from 8pm on Sunday, June 21.

Narrated by Willem Dafoe, the film is a breathtaking exploration of humanity’s obsession with that which soars high above us. Tognetti worked with Peedom to assemble a stunning score that would mirror the serenity, magnitude and terror of the landscapes filmed. He employed soaring classics by Chopin, Grieg, Vivaldi and Beethoven, as well as new works by both himself and by Estonian composer Arvo Pärt.

What better way to celebrate the life and work of ACO’s mischievous maestro than by climbing sky high?

This article is supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.