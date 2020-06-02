Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Mountain ACO 2020

Mountain ACO 2020

Music, Classical and opera Your place , Sydney Sunday June 21 2020 - Tuesday June 23 2020 Free
Richard Tognetti scores Jennifer Peedom doco Mountain
Photograph: Maria Boyadgis Richard Tognetti scores Jennifer Peedom doco Mountain

Time Out says

Relive the wonder of this classical music meets mountain movie magic.

In celebration of both World Music Day and artistic director Richard Tognetti’s 30 years at the summit of the Australian Chamber Orchestra, the company will release, for the first time ever, the live recording of Mountain.

During a breathtaking performance at the Sydney Opera House in 2017, the ACO performed live in front of the stunning backdrop of Australian filmmaker Jennifer Peedom’s exhilarating mountain climbing documentary as part of the Sydney Film Festival.

The live score has never been released online before, and it will be available to view on the ACO HomeCast digital platform. But get in quick, because the performance will only be online for 48 hours, from 8pm on Sunday, June 21.

Narrated by Willem Dafoe, the film is a breathtaking exploration of humanity’s obsession with that which soars high above us. Tognetti worked with Peedom to assemble a stunning score that would mirror the serenity, magnitude and terror of the landscapes filmed. He employed soaring classics by Chopin, Grieg, Vivaldi and Beethoven, as well as new works by both himself and by Estonian composer Arvo Pärt.

What better way to celebrate the life and work of ACO’s mischievous maestro than by climbing sky high?

This article is supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.

By: Stephen A Russell

Posted:

Details
Event website: https://www.aco.com.au/the-orchestra/richard-tognetti-30th-anniversary
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Your place
Address: Sydney
Sydney
Sydney
2000
Price: Free

Dates And Times

Users say

LiveReviews|0
1 person listening
View all reviews
You may also like
    Latest news