Australia's brightest stars and buddies from across the ditch join forces to put on a massive ANZAC day gig paying their respects to diggers and health workers

Screening on Nine and 9Now at 7.30pm, the line-up corrals huge names including ‘Working Class Man’ rock’n’roll legend Jimmy Barnes, and the unofficial queens of Melbourne Courtney Barnett and Missy Higgins.

The list of who’s in is so big, no stadium could contain them. Or at least that’s what we’re telling ourselves, as they live-stream from home instead. Kevin Parker of Tame Impala fame is also on board, as are fellow Perth-based buddies Birds of Tokyo. They come with appropriately social-distanced back-up in the form of the West Australian Symphony Orchestra.

Paul Kelly, who recently dropped a chilled-as take on Connie Boswell’s 1930s blues hit ‘Hummin’ to Myself’, is signed up, as is pop diva Delta Goodrem, the sweet harmonies of singing sisters Vika & Linda Bull, and kids’ faves The Wiggles. Sydney’s Ben Lee is also a lock.

The Rubens, who lit up summer with hot track ‘Live in Life’, will join. They were supposed to be wrapping up recording their latest album, due to drop later this year, but crazy days means we’ll have to wait. You can check out their latest single ‘Heavy Weather’ here.

The Kiwi contingent includes Marlon Williams and Dave Dobbyn.

Assembled by Frontier Touring and Mushroom Group boss Michael Gudinski, he says music has always helped people through times of hardship: “Music From The Home Front is about uniting Australian and New Zealanders through the power of music in a time that we all need a bit of hope and happiness.”