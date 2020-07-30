Three rising stars of Australia's classical scene perform new music and beloved compositions by the late Béla Bartók

The Sydney Opera House continues its series of live performances streamed to your home direct from the Joan Sutherland stage with new prian program, 'New Australian Classical'.

Showcasing the supreme talents of a trio of impressive emerging musicians – Anna Da Silva Chen, Oliver Shermacher and Vatche Jambazian – the show will present new Australian works as well as classical movements by the late, great Hungarian composer Béla Bartók.

Da Silva Chen is one of Australia’s leading young violinists, appearing as soloist with several state symphony orchestras and making regular appearances with Omega Ensemble and Ensemble Apex. Shermacher, who won the audience choice at the 2018 ABC Young Performers Awards AYPA), is a talented clarinetist who regularly performs with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra. Jambazian recently returned to Sydney after making waves in New York City, and was a finalist in the 2015 AYPA.

Together, they’ll transfix audiences with the haunting, ethereal melancholy of Australian composer Andrew Howes’ ‘The Aching Bones’, and the playful yet occasionally unnerving layers of Elizabeth Younan's ‘Piano Trio’. Howes has also crafted a new arrangement of Bartók’s ‘Romanian Dances’ to pen the 45-minute set, which closes with the Hungarian supremo’s ‘Contrasts Sz.11’.

It’s going to be a real treat for classical nuts old and new, beaming out live on Friday, July 31 at 8pm. It'll then be available to stream on the From Our House to Yours digital platform at any time.