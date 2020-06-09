Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Ngaiire: Take Over

Music, Rap, hip hop and R&B Your place , Sydney Sunday June 21 2020
Ngaiire is ready to take over the Riverside
Photograph: Supplied Ngaiire is ready to take over the Riverside

Australian idol Ngaiire is here to shake up your Sunday

Ngaiire, the former Australian Idol competitor and renowned singer-songwriter behind hit albums Lamentations and Blastoma, will take to the Riverside Theatres stage in Parramatta this weekend to perform a one-night-only concert.

The Papua New Guinea-born singer has stormed it with soaring sets at festivals worldwide, from Glastonbury to Splendour in the Grass. She’s also warmed up for the likes of Alicia Keys, John Legend, Sufjan Stevens and Leon Bridges.

Now you can soak up her R’n’B and future soul grooves from the comfort of your own sofa this Make Music Day on Sunday, June 21 at 5pm. The recipient of four National Live Music Awards and the inaugural Australian Women in Music Award for Artistic Excellence, Ngaiire is one act you don’t want to miss.

Captured by a slick multi-camera set-up, it’s going to be a gig to remember, with Western Sydney songwriter/producer Clarissa Mei as the support act. Even better, the Riverside model is pay what you think, so while you can watch for free, if you’re in a position to help out the artist, the venue and the crew, you can.

This article is supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.

By: Stephen A Russell

Posted:

Details
Event website: https://riversideparramatta.com.au/show/ngaiire-take-over/
Venue name: Your place
Address: Sydney
2000
Price: Pay what you think

Dates And Times

