Jamie xx leads a stacked line-up at this one-night climate change concert

Charity concerts are a pretty big deal at the moment, with massive collaborations like Fire Fight Australia raising vital funds for relief from the bushfire crisis. Now there’s a charity concert coming to Sydney that is looking at the bigger picture when it comes to climate change and our civilisation's reliance on fossil fuels.

No Coal Zone, going down at the Hordern Pavilion on Saturday, March 14, is a climate change concert event raising funds to combat the coal industry, which produces one-third of all global carbon dioxide emissions.

English electro hitmaker Jamie xx will be heading up this rave to save the planet. The musician, producer, DJ and member of indie-pop band The xx will also have Melbourne electronic group The Avalanches calling in a ‘Frontier Psychiatrist’, while cosmic prog dance band the Midnight Juggernauts will hurl ‘Into the Galaxy’. Emotive producer Ptwiggs, and DeepFaith round out the line-up with performances curated by Sydney’s biggest queer party starters Heaps Gay and friends.

Tickets are now on sale from secretsounds.com and start at $59.90 with all proceeds going towards the event’s presenters, ClientEarth, one of the world’s leading environmental law charities, and Immersive Climate Education.

Get down with some sick beats to heal mother earth at this monumental musical fundraiser.