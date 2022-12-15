Noel! Noel! A Brandenburg Christmas

Time Out says

The Australian Brandenburg Orchestra is dedicated to the music of the 16th century, fusing modern with the ancient. Their annual festive concert series promises an uplifting celebration encapsulating over 700 years of music. Expect choral folk melodies, much-loved carols, rousing hymns, and other rare musical delights from around the world.

This year Noël! Noël! will feature a special guest, award-winning First Nations entertainer Marcus Corowa. Corowa is one of Australia’s most respected talents. A regular guest vocalist and festival headliner, he has performed alongside some of Australia’s top musical talent including Christine Anu and Marcia Hines, and appeared in productions around the country including the Australian premiere of Broadway blockbuster Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and Opera Australia’s production of Bran Nue Dae.

The concert series will be at Sydney’s City Recital Hall from December 10-15 and at St Patrick's Cathedral, Parramatta on December 12. Book your tickets here.