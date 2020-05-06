Enjoy an intimate evening with the BAFTA Award winner’s densely layered, ambient sounds

In the latest installment of the Sydney Opera House's 'From Our House to Yours' program, we're treated to Icelandic multi-instrumentalist Ólafur Arnalds leading the Sydney Chamber Orchestra in a sweeping concert, as performed at Graphic Festival in 2015.

Arnalds guides his audience through an emotional, twisting ride, as arranged by Viktor Orri Árnason, and incorporating live visuals by Máni M. Sigfússon. Plus, the performance was two years in the making – so you know it is something special.

Arnalds will be appearing live on Youtube ahead of the stream, where he'll share memories of the concert and its first outing into the world – and answer some questions from admirers, too. Tune in at 7.45pm on Friday, May 8, to watch the magic unfold.