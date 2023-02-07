Opera lovers, rejoice: here are the must-see shows this summer

From tragic love triangles to gallant heroes and backstabbing villains, operas tell stories through captivating music and complex, nuanced characters that leave audiences on the edge of their seats wanting more.

Keep a handful of dates free this summer – Opera Australia’s summer season at the Sydney Opera House is filled with performances and scores that are sure to stay with you long after the curtain has closed.

First up is a grand, gothic production of Don Giovanni, directed by David McVicar and showing at Sydney’s home of opera until February 17. A dramatic tale of the infamous libertine’s final days, it’s replete with murder, revenge and paranormal intervention. One of Mozart’s most highly regarded operas, this production features exciting debuts by local and international artists.

Next up is Opera Up Late, presented in association with Sydney WorldPride and finishing on February 23 at the Sydney Opera House. Reuben Kaye will host a late-night hilarious fiasco where wigs will be put on (and come off).

Following is Adriana Lecouvreur, a salacious tale bursting with drama, love, passion and peril that was first performed in Milan in 1902. Based on a real historical figure – the most admired French actress of the early 18th century – the opera has a moving score by Francesco Cilèa, is directed by Rosetta Cucchi and plays until March 7.

Last but not least is a reimagining of Puccini's epic and tragic love story, La Bohème, running until March 11. Directed by Gale Edwards, the much-loved production is complete with lavish costumes and a set design that capture all the decadence and glamour of the Weimar Republic, with red velvet curtains, fishnets and boho threads. Puccini’s opera, which is an ideal entry point for newbies while being a classic production for aficionados too, was the inspiration for the musical Rent and a key influence on the film and musical Moulin Rouge. Don’t miss your chance to see La Bohème with Opera Australia’s two-for-one lovers ticket special which ends February 14.