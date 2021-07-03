Lion King and Madiba the Musical star Tarisai Vushe tells the story of her journey to Australia

Lion King and Madiba the Musical star Tarisai Vushe will unfurl the story of how she made her way from a village in Zimbabwe, to the Top End and then on to Sydney in Out of Africa. Debuting at the Seymour Centre in Chippendale July 3-17, before moving to Paramatta’s Riverside Theatre on August 5, it draws on both traditional and contemporary African song and dance, Australian classics and rap, all wrapped up in engaging storytelling and seriously snappy comedy.

Vushe co-wrote the show with Geoffrey Sykes of indie theatre and video production company Playscript. She’ll invite actor, singer and model Suzan Mutesi and singer and dancer and choreographer Kenneth Tusubira, both from Uganda, as well as fellow Zimbabwean Jonathan Chagaresango on keyboard, to join in the fun.

Out of Africa is a joyous celebration of the migrant story, with Vushe and co exploring what it truly means to be Australian in 2021. You can snap up tickets to the Seymour Centre here, and Riverside Theatres here and get ready to be wowed.

Love music and dance? Don't miss Sampa the Great, coming up at Vivid Live.