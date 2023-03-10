Sydney
Palm Tree Music Festival

  • Music, Dance and electronic
  • Sydney Olympic Park, Sydney Olympic Park
  1. Palm Tree Festival Croatia
    Photograph: Palm Tree Festival/Johannes Lovund
  2. People dancing and raising arms at music festival
    Photograph: Supplied/Palm Tree Music Festival
Tiësto and Kygo will be headlining at Australia’s first Palm Tree Music Festival

World renowned DJs and producers Tiësto and Kygo are coming to Australia to headline the Palm Tree Music Festival this March. But wait, there’s more. The chart-topping Lost Frequencies and Sam Feldt will also be there, along with electronic musician Frank Walker

Developed by Kygo, this one-of-a-kind festival experience was inspired by the bonds and memories forged with friends from years of touring around the world, and promises to pack "the unmatched feeling of summer in paradise".

Palm Tree Music Festival has graced the shores of the Hamptons, New York, Cabo, Mexico and Croatia. But Australia’s next up for 2023, so ready the crew for an unforgettable time and paradise in summer vibes.

Tiësto has revolutionised the dance music landscape, selling over 36 million albums and earning a following of over 30 million people spanning the globe. 

Norwegian DJ, musician and remixer Kygo has been viewed over three-billion times on YouTube and has collaborated with Selena Gomez, Ellie Goulding and Imagine Dragons. He’s also remixed tracks by the likes of Whitney Houston, Ed Sheeran and Coldplay. 

Kygo says, "I can't wait to be joining Tiësto and other great artists to perform at Palm Tree Music Festival in Australia. Bringing the festival to new locations is always so exciting because we get to share this unique festival experience with new people."

The tour will commence on Friday, March 10 at The Dome, Sydney Showgrounds, before heading to Brisbane’s Riverstage on Saturday, March 11 and finishing at Melbourne Showgrounds on Sunday, March 12.

Tickets are still available right now, and you can snatch one up by clicking right here.

Written by Jasmine Lopez

Details

Event website:
premier.ticketek.com.au/events/TIESTO22/venues/SOD/performances/EMIS2022675TO/tickets
Address:
Sydney Olympic Park
Cnr Herb Elliott Ave & Showground Rd
Sydney
2127
Price:
$165.90-$999.90
Opening hours:
7pm

