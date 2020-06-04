The Angela’s Kitchen and Cabaret star will light up your Saturday night.

Paul Capsis is a living legend. Whether you love his Helpmann Award-wining work on our stages, or hold a candle for the cabaret star’s screen work, including a scene-stealing turn in Ana Kokkinos’ Head On, one thing is sure: he’s unforgettable.

This Saturday night, you’ll get an extra special glitter-burst of his brilliance as the ghost light goes out on the Sydney Opera House’s Joan Sutherland stage and he enters stage left.

Performing torch songs from Joni Mitchell to Amy Winehouse via queer musical gem Hedwig and the Angry Inch, prepare to be razzle dazzled. Magnificent pianist Jeremy Brennan will be on hand to make sure this is a night to remember.

Capsis will take to the stage at 8pm on Saturday, June 6, beaming live and loud straight into your living room, with the show-stopping turn available to stream at your leisure from then on as part of the Opera House’s digital platform From Our House to Yours.

This article is supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.