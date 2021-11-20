It's time to party in the rave cave again

If you're anything like us, you've been dreaming of being on a dancefloor, breaking some shapes to sick beats until the early hours of the morning, for the best part of four months. Which is why it's such ripper news that at long last, we have the reopening of Tokyo Sing Song, the iconic underground rave cave in Newtown, at the Marly Hotel.

Parties are back every Friday and Saturday night through November and December, curated by Picnic. The first weekend back sees Lauren Hansom and Mike Who featuring on Friday, and DJ Posture and Unpin on Saturday night. Over the summer, we’ll see more electric acts, including Ayebatonye, Kali, Simon Caldwell and Ben Fester. Bring on the boogie, we say.

Tickets are $30 and doors open at 9pm with the good times running until 4am the next day. To book a night in the rave cave, head over to the Marly website.