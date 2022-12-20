Sydney
Picnic presents Wild Combination

  • Music, Dance and electronic
DJ at a dance party.
Photography: Supplied
Picnic has hosted some of the wildest parties across Sydney, featuring big international acts like Andrew Weatherall, Underground Resistance, Ben UFO, Half Queen, Powder and Jayda G and Peggy Gou. As well as Aussie legends like Skin On Skin, Andy Garvey, C.FRIM, DJ Plead and Guy Contact. They’ve hosted parties everywhere from the Sydney Opera House to the Enmore Theatre, and they're kicking off 2023 at everyone’s favourtite multi-room music playground, The Factory Theatre, with an event called Wild Combination.

This three-room party will indeed be wild. It will feature ten of the actual best DJs and live acts from all around the world, headed up by the Netherlands' Job Jobse, Berlin’s DJ Spit, local heroes Human Movement and Guy Contact, plus more.  

Book here, or check out what other events Picnic is hosting, here.

Alice Ellis

www.picnicstuff.com.au/events/picnic-presents-wild-combination
7pm-2am
