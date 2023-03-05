Time Out says

The Domain will be taken over by a huge queer music festival to see out Sydney WorldPride

Sydney WorldPride’s closing concert is shaping up to be a seven-hour-long queer megamix of live music, DJs and dancing at the Domain. Headlining this great big day of fun for the young and “young at heart” is American indie alt-pop band Muna in their Australian debut performance – the group behind the hits ‘Silk Chiffon’ and ‘What I Want’.

The event will be hosted by Aussie singer-songwriter and Love, Simon star Keiynan Lonsdale alongside singer-songwriter-producer-drummer and cap-wearing musical extraordinaire G Flip, fresh from their performance at the AFL Grand Final. The pair will be performing alongside pink-powered Aussie pop starlet and TikTok sensation Peach PRC, Perth’s all-deaf “queerlectro pop band” Alter Boy, Sydney-based Hip Hop and R&B artist BVT, and Melbourne’s soulful chateusse and one to watch Vetta Borne, with more acts to be revealed later in the year.

Kate Wickett, chief executive of Sydney WorldPride, said: “As we program a full day of music, it was really important to us to book LGBTQIA+ musicians first. This is just a taste of the line-up and represents the incredible talent that abounds in the rainbow community and will be sure to have the Domain rocking this summer.”

Rainbow Republic all goes down from 3pm on Sunday, March 5, 2022, seeing out 17 days of celebrations mixing in with the famous Sydney Mardi Gras. This will be a big way to bookend the international LGBTQIA+ festival, with WorldPride kicking off on February 17 with a now sold-out Opening Concert headlined by Kylie Minogue.

Tickets for Rainbow Republic are available now via Moshtix ($129-$149). Discounted tickets are available for this event via Mobtix for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples (click here), and the Affordability program for concession holders (click here).

The full festival program over 300 events across WorldPride Official, WorldPride Arts, WorldPride Sports and Pride Amplified will be revealed in November 2022.