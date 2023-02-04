Time Out says

The Californian rockers are heading Down Under (the bridge) and they're bringing Post Malone for the ride

Get ready to give it away, give it away, give it away now – unless 'it' is a red hot ticket to see the Chili Peppers on their highly-anticipated 2023 Australian tour.

The California quartet is kicking off the tour in Brisbane on February 2 and, lucky for us, they're playing two nights in Sydney along the way, with shows at the Accor Stadium at Sydney Olympic Park on Thursday, February 2 and Saturday, February 4.

If that's some scar tissue that you wish you saw, now is the time to get your hot little hands on some of the final tickets.

The tour is to promote the band's new album, Unlimited Love, which we're betting approximately zero people are there to hear. But in excellent news, musical genius John Frusciante will be re-joining the band and playing songs from across the groups prolific 40-year career.

Along for the ride is mumble-rapper and face tattoo enthusiast Austin Richard Post, aka Post Malone, who is known for mixing genres, much like the Chili Peppers themselves, and we reckon it'll be worth the price of admission just to see the confused looks on the crowd's faces.

We'll see you standing in line to see the show tonight.

In the mood for some nostalgic rock? Check out the Powerhouse's grungy tribute to '90s music.