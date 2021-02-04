Warm up for Valentines with the sweet sounds of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra

If you feel something stirring this Valentine’s, then why not get in the mood for love with the sweet sounds of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra (SSO)? Their 2021 season launches with Romance Begins at the Sydney Town Hall, a lush rendition of Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto as led by incoming chief conductor designate Simone Young. After nearly a year of silence from the SSO becasue of you know what, it will be magical hearing them in full flow once more.

German-born violinist Daniel Röhn will make his debut with the company during the sure to be emotionally sweeping evenings. Romance Begins also marks the world-premiere of 26-year-old rising star composer Connor D’Netto’s new work ‘Uncertain Planning’. It kicks off a two-year showcase of Australian talent dubbed 50 Fanfares, with the SSO commissioning and presenting new works by 50 Australian composers from very different backgrounds.

It’s safe to say Young is hyped to usher in the SSO’s grand return. “I can’t quite believe I’m here,” she says. “All the uncertainty and cancelled plans of the last few months makes the anticipation of being with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra to open the 2021 Season at the Sydney Town Hall so much sweeter. It’s all the more amazing that the Sydney Symphony Orchestra has been able to engage Daniel Röhn. He has a fine career in Europe and just happens to be in Kiama at the moment – extraordinary luck for us.”