Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Shwednesdays at the Sheaf

Shwednesdays at the Sheaf

Music, Dance and electronic The Golden Sheaf , Double Bay Wednesday December 1 2021 - Wednesday December 29 2021
Young women on the dance floor
Photograph: Supplied/Solotel
Buy tickets

Time Out says

Skip into silly season with a mid-week boogie

Hump day just got a whole lot better. Shwednesdays are back at The Sheaf in Double Bay this November and December, with epic dance nights, live DJs, drink specials, and more.

With a huge summer planned, get down there every Wednesday to make the most of the silly season. Some of the events being served up this summer include a massive schoolies party with Red Bull for the big dance vibes, a naughty Xmas party to keep the festive season game strong, and of course a New Year’s Eve pre-party so you can bid a not-so-fond farewell to the dumpster fire that was 2021 in style. 

For the full line-up of events or to book, head to the Golden Sheaf website.

Details
Event website: https://www.thegoldensheaf.com.au/book-now
Event phone: (02) 9327 5877
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: The Golden Sheaf
Address: 429 New South Head Rd
Double Bay
Sydney
2028
You may also like