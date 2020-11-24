Katie Noonan and co are ready to take on the beloved songs of Cold Chisel hero Don Walker

This Sydney Festival, pop-up mainstage the Headland at Barangaroo will welcome Katie Noonan, Christine Anu, Suze DeMarchi and Emily Wurram in a barnstorming show taking on the musical legacy of one of Australia’s true musical heroes: Cold Chisel songwriter Don Walker.

With the Harbour Bridge as the breathtaking backdrop, Songs of Don is going to be an absolute stomper. You can practically guarantee that the sound of the crowd belting out ‘Khe Sanh’, ‘Saturday Night’, ‘Cheap Wine’ and ‘Standing on the Outside’ will drift across the water and into joyous ears all over the city on the night of January 14, 2021.

Keeping the all-woman dream going, Jess Green will thrash the guitar with Zoe Hauptmann on bass and Bree van Reyk belting the drums. There ain’t no one who’ll wanna be catching the last plane out of Sydney after this night to remember. Tickets are $25, or, as with all Headland shows, you can stream it for free from home. Either way, headbanging is required.

