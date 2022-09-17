Time Out says

Music lovers of Sydney, rejoice! A massive, all-night music fest is taking over 16 top venues across Sydney promising bumper-to-bumper bangers, DJs, and live sets. And best of all: it’s all absolutely free.

Major hospo group Solotel is hosting the epic event, which will hero the wealth of Aussie music talent. Highlights include DJ sets by indie-electro masters Confidence Man at the Bank Hotel in Newtown, a live performance by singer-songwriter Montaigne at the Opera Bar, and a massive, multi-level LGBTQIA+ party at the Kings Cross Hotel, featuring level takeovers by GiRLTHING and Canned Fruit, plus 100 other acts from major artists to new discoveries.

There will also be performances at Barangaroo House, Paddo Inn, the Edinburgh Castle, Goros, Darlo Bar, the Clock, the Marly, the Golden Sheaf, the Albion, the Erko, Public House Petersham, the Regent and the Courthouse. So no matter what corner of Sydney you call home, there are free gigs coming your way.

The musical mayhem all kicks off, for one night only, on Saturday, September 17, midday til late, and when we say late, we mean all night. Find a full list of all the acts participating and where to see them at the Sydney All-Nighter website. All events are free but RSVP is required to gain entry.