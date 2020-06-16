Learn to sing in German and (hopefully) in tune this Make Music Day

This Make Music Day you can join in a virtual PopUp Sing event and learn Beethoven’s unforgettable ‘Ode to Joy’ chorus from Symphony No 9 (yes, the one from Die Hard). Whether you’re a soprano or a shhh-no doesn’t matter. Everyone of all abilities is welcome to join in the global celebration that’s marked by 1000+ cities worldwide.

Our local contribution is co-hosted by the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Philharmonia Choirs (SPC).

World-renowned choral conductor Brett Weymark will lead the charge to get everyone up to speed in a 45-minute session on Sunday, June 21 at 4pm. He’ll be accompanied by Claire Howard Race on piano, plus choir members Elizabeth Scott, Megan Soloman, Blade Fuller and Robert Mitchell from SPC.

Have a squiz at this introduction to the ode by Weymark.

The Opera House digital platform From Our House to Yours also has downloadable scores and a German language hack to get you raring to go. That way you’ll be Beethoven-primed and practically perfect by the time you all perform together at the end of the 45-minute workshop hosted online on Sunday.

This article is supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.