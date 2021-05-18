Get your raving shoes on for this warehouse party by the UK powerhouse celebrating eras of electro

It's the post-lockdown blessing we all need: house music heroes Ministry of Sound are bringing their goods to Sydney, with a huge warehouse party spanning over three nights. It's all in celebration of their 30th birthday – an occasion well-deserving of a boogie, we say.

Each night of Testament - A Warehouse Experience will be dedicated to a different era of the Ministry's bread and butter: synth-filled, drop-heavy electronic dance music.

On Friday night, dive back into the '90s, with trance, garage and rave anthems and sets by Groove Terminator, John Course, Nick Law, Simon Caldwell and more in the house section. On Saturday, find your way into the 2000s with Bag Raiders, Van She Tech and a DJ set from the Presets. Come back for round three on Sunday night for a more contemporary flavour: it'll showcase the best of electro now, including sets by Pnau, Anna Lunoe, Yolanda Be Cool and Kilter.

Pre-sale tickets for Testament – A Warehouse Experience go on sale here on Tuesday, May 18 and general tickets will be available from Wednesday, May 19. We're waiting for the drop already.