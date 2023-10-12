Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Factory Theatre

  • Music
  • Marrickville
  1. Crowd mingles in the forecourt of the Factory Theatre
    Photograph: Supplied/Factory Theatre
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Sydney Comedy Festival at the Factory Theatre
    Photograph: Supplied/Factory Theatre
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Fringe Comedy at the Factory Theatre
    Photograph: Supplied/Fringe Comedy
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. The Factory Theatre
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

This industrial-feeling hub for live music and performance is as quintessential to Marrickville's identity as the flight path that roars overhead. On a good night, the sprawling courtyard bar is a great place to while away some time between gigs.

From international rock shows to intimate cabarets in literal shipping containers, the versatile spaces at the Factory mean that its roster of entertainment isn't restricted to one type – while music gigs tend to constitute its core business, it's also great for comedy, and acts as a satellite venue for the annual Sydney Comedy Festival, with just about every nook transformed into a live room.

Alannah Le Cross
Written by
Alannah Le Cross

Details

Address:
105 Victoria Rd
Marrickville
Sydney
2204
Contact:
View Website
02 9550 3666
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.