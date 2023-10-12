The Factory Theatre

Time Out says

This industrial-feeling hub for live music and performance is as quintessential to Marrickville's identity as the flight path that roars overhead. On a good night, the sprawling courtyard bar is a great place to while away some time between gigs.

From international rock shows to intimate cabarets in literal shipping containers, the versatile spaces at the Factory mean that its roster of entertainment isn't restricted to one type – while music gigs tend to constitute its core business, it's also great for comedy, and acts as a satellite venue for the annual Sydney Comedy Festival, with just about every nook transformed into a live room.