Many of cinema's most unforgettable scenes owe their magic to the sweeping scores of Hans Zimmer. From the dark streets of Batman, to the ancient arenas of Gladiator and the mind-bending world of Inception, his music has been the elevating soundtrack to movie-going for decades.

After three sold-out concerts in 2023, the Sydney Symphony Orchestra joins forces with the Art of the Score podcasters to bring back The Music of Hans Zimmer for an epic one-night-only encore concert performance at the ICC Sydney Theatre this February – featuring some surprise new scores that haven’t been heard in Sydney before, to boot.

Led by conductor Jessica Gethin, you can immerse yourself in the breathtaking soundscapes of some of the most memorable film scores of all time.

The co-hosts of Art of the Score, self-described “film score geeks” Andrew Pogson and Dan Golding will be there on the night – sharing insights into Zimmer’s Grammy, Golden Globe and Academy Award-winning career and exploring what makes his work so impactful.

For decades, the Sydney Symphony Orchestra has performed film scores and soundtracks from the world’s greatest blockbusters, including the complete Harry Potter™ Film in Concert Series, as well as The Lord of the Rings films. Following the sell-out success of The Music of John Williams series in 2024 (which included theme songs from Jaws, Star Wars, Jurassic Park and more) this collaboration promises to be another extraordinary night for film music lovers.

The Music of Hans Zimmer is coming to the ICC Sydney Theatre on Friday, February 7. Tickets are on sale now from $79 + booking fee. Get yours over here.



This concert is produced in association with Concert Lab.

