The Opera Gala on New Year's Eve

Glam it up on NYE. Enjoy a few drinks overlooking Sydney Harbour before taking your seats to hear all the biggest arias in Opera Australia’s Opera Gala performance. Pause for the 9pm fireworks during the interval, and, after the show, you have the option of tickets to their exclusive Midnight Party in the Northern Foyers of the Opera House. Tickets start from just $99 per person, depending on what you want to take part in.

Directed by Shane Placento, with cast including Natalie Aroyan, Petah Cavallaro, Agnes Sarkis, Diego Torre and Luke Gabbedy. Presented by Opera Australia.