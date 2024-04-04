Time Out says

What’s new pussycat? Oh, not much – just that esteemed music icon and living legend Sir Tom Jones is officially coming to Sydney as part of his national Ages and Stages tour, that’s all.

Widely considered one of the greatest singers and recording artists of all time, with a remarkable career spanning more than six decades, Jones has announced he will be returning to perform in Australia for the first time since 2016.

In addition to his Sydney show, Jones will perform dates across March and April in Perth, Adelaide, Newcastle and Melbourne. People in NSW have a couple of regional options too, with Jones playing in Bowral on March 23 (as part of Day on the Green, with special guest Delta Goodrem) and also as a headliner at Bluesfest in Byron Bay on March 30, 2024.

The Welsh crooner will grace Sydney fans with his presence on Thursday April 4, 2024, with an exclusive one-off performance at at the Aware Super Theatre in the ICC, Darling Harbour.

If his UK shows are anything to go by, you can expect to hear classic bangers like 'It's Not Unusual', 'Delilah', 'What's New Pussycat?' and 'She's A Lady'. And if you ask us, we're hoping to hear 'Burning Down The House'.

Jones is one of the few artists whose profession began at the dawn of modern pop music, yet still continues to have a thriving recording and performing career. He has been awarded numerous accolades and honours, including multiple Brit Awards, a Silver Clef Award and a Hitmaker Award from the US Songwriters Hall of Fame. In 2006, Jones was also knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.

A Live Nation pre-sale commences on Wednesday, September 20 at 3pm, running until Friday, September 22 at 1pm. To register for the pre-sale, head to the Live Nation website here. General public tickets go on sale Friday, September 22 at 2pm.

