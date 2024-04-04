Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Tom Jones

  • Music, Pop
  • Aware Super Theatre, Sydney
Singer Tom Jones dressed in black standing against a white backdrop.
Photograph: Supplied/Live Nation
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

The OG sex bomb is coming to Sydney for one exclusive concert

What’s new pussycat? Oh, not much – just that esteemed music icon and living legend Sir Tom Jones is officially coming to Sydney as part of his national Ages and Stages tour, that’s all. 

Widely considered one of the greatest singers and recording artists of all time, with a remarkable career spanning more than six decades, Jones has announced he will be returning to perform in Australia for the first time since 2016.

In addition to his Sydney show, Jones will perform dates across March and April in Perth, Adelaide, Newcastle and Melbourne. People in NSW have a couple of regional options too, with Jones playing in Bowral on March 23 (as part of Day on the Green, with special guest Delta Goodrem) and also as a headliner at Bluesfest in Byron Bay on March 30, 2024.

The Welsh crooner will grace Sydney fans with his presence on Thursday April 4, 2024, with an exclusive one-off performance at at the Aware Super Theatre in the ICC, Darling Harbour.

If his UK shows are anything to go by, you can expect to hear classic bangers like 'It's Not Unusual', 'Delilah', 'What's New Pussycat?' and 'She's A Lady'. And if you ask us, we're hoping to hear 'Burning Down The House'.

Jones is one of the few artists whose profession began at the dawn of modern pop music, yet still continues to have a thriving recording and performing career. He has been awarded numerous accolades and honours, including multiple Brit Awards, a Silver Clef Award and a Hitmaker Award from the US Songwriters Hall of Fame. In 2006, Jones was also knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.

A Live Nation pre-sale commences on Wednesday, September 20 at 3pm, running until Friday, September 22 at 1pm. To register for the pre-sale, head to the Live Nation website hereGeneral public tickets go on sale Friday, September 22 at 2pm.

RECOMMENDED:

Check out the other headliners for Bluesfest 2024 - featuring Jack Johnson and Elvis Costello

Sydney public transport fares are about to rise – but to help make up for it, you’ll get a TGIF discount on Fridays

The nominees have been announced for Time Out Sydney's Food & Drink Awards – Don't forget to vote for People's Choice!

Leah Glynn
Written by
Leah Glynn

Details

Event website:
www.livenation.com.au/show/1439205/tom-jones-ages-and-stages-tour-/sydney/2024-04-04/en
Address:
Aware Super Theatre
Aware Super Theatre
14 Darling Drive
Sydney
Surry Hills
2000
Cross street:
410 Elizabeth Street

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.