A magical classical gig to transform your sofa into a concert hall for a day

The spectacular surrounds of City Recital Hall will come alive with the sound of classical music as pianist Kathryn Selby welcomes some talented mates to perform alongside her. And as a special treat, ABC Classic FM presenter Genevieve Lang joins the gang in the latest edition of concert series Selby & Friends.

Appropriately physically distanced digital gig Transfigured will be shot in high resolution and streamed to direct to your home from Saturday, August 29. The gig is set to transform your living room into your very own concert hall, and the run sheet features Franz Schubert’s joyous ‘Trout’ piano quintet, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s final Piano Trio and Johannes Brahms’ final Piano Quartet.

Selby will be accompanied by violinist Grace Clifford, Australian Chamber Orchestra’s principal viola player Stefanie Farrands, colleague and double bass supremo Maxime Bibeau, as well as cellist Julian Smiles.

Following on from the success of previous digital concerts Let’s Get Personal and Beethoven’s Ghost, Transfigured will also come with the option of choosing one performance or going all-in with a bundle of bonus extras. These bolt-on special features include artist introductions, insights and the welcome appearance of Lang, popping up in Heather Locklear mode as a very special guest star at the ‘interval’.

In the Beforetime, Selby & Friends had been touring the country to great success for almost 15 years. The rude interruption by you-know-what certainly wasn’t going to stop them, and you can soothe away your cares with their blissful sound. Sign up for the concert on their website here, with tickets $12 for one work, $30 for all, or $50 for the bonus package including two short films.