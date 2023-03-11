Sydney
Twilight at Taronga

  • Music, Music festivals
  • Taronga Zoo, Mosman
  • Recommended
  1. Twilight at Taronga
Time Out says

Prepare for sunset selfies as Sydney’s most spectacular music festival returns (with a sparkly twist)

The Twilight at Taronga concert series has been bringing a little bit of summer sunset sparkle to Sydney for over a quarter-century now, and the 2023 edition promises to be bigger and better than ever, with this year's rendition also coming along with a sparkly WorldPride twist.

Each year, the gig experience brings the best Australian artists to the shores of Sydney Harbour at Taronga Zoo for fans to enjoy live performances alfresco, with this year's season roosting at the zoo from February 10 to March 11. 

Tickets for the Church, Xavier Rudd and ABBA tribute act Bjorn Again have already sold out, but you can still snag yourself tickets to national treasure Daryl Braithwaite, long-time jazz favourite James Morrison, pop queen, Kate Miller-Heidke and classic Kasey Chambers & Busby Marou. 

On top of this stellar musical line-up, there will also be an incredible night of drag on March 2 to celebrate WorldPride. This inaugural drag gala will be filled with colour, pezazz and will feature greats like Karen from Finance, Carla from Bankstown, Molly Poppinz, Coco Jumbo and many, many more. You can try snag tickets right here. 

If you could use a good laugh, check out the Comedy Gala show on March 4. Featuring comedic superstars Nazeem Hussain, Claire Hooper and Melanie Bracewell (amongst a lot of dazzling others), prepare to laugh until your cheeks hurt at the two-hour extravaganza.

Plus, the smallest people in your life are also covered. Justine Clarke is putting on a kid's morning show for the ages on February 11, while all tiny fans can head down to see the ARIA-award winning Teeny Tiny Stevies perform live on March 4 at the "lil' Twilight" sesh.

This year, there's something on for everyone. 

Ticket prices vary across shows for adults, and you can add on optional extras like picnic blankets and hampers, with proceeds going towards Taronga’s conservation efforts, including the Litter Free Ocean movement. 

Get yourself a ticket right now

Want more things to do and sparkly things to see? Check out our guide to all the best things to do in Sydney during WorldPride.

Written by
Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
twilightattaronga.org.au/
Address:
Taronga Zoo
1 Bradleys Head Rd
Mosman
Sydney
2088
Price:
Various

Dates and times

