This new winter music festival has a stacked line-up to rival any of its summer counterparts

Sydney may be the city of summer, but when it comes to top-notch culture, this winter is shaping up to be a season in a league of its own. The city’s stalwart winter festival of lights, entertainment and community, Vivid, makes a welcome return after a hiatus in 2020, and a brand-new celebration of Sydney’s best food, drink and live gigs, Solstice, will be drawing crowds in June.

Music lovers have even more to look forward to thanks to Winter in the Domain, a new music festival with a rock-solid lineup of A-grade Aussie talent, taking place from June 25 to July 18 within the city's largest green space.

Headline acts announced so far include Hot Dub Time Machine and Australia’s kings of electro-pop, the Presets. On July 9, Thema Plum, Baker Boy and Miiesha will take to the stage for a special NAIDOC Week performance, while on June 26, the LGBTQ+ party starters of Heaps Gay will be laying on a rainbow carnival to celebrate the club night’s eighth birthday. Missy Higgins, Dan Sultan, Coterie, Cat Empire, Boy & Bear, Ball Park Music and Holy Holy are also set to appear.

This who’s who of Aussie chart-toppers will be rocking out in the Big Top, a vast pop-up venue that will be taking over the Domain. The area around this mighty tent will be transformed into the Winterpark, packed with food and drink vendors and fun winter activities, including an ice rink, so you can really make a night of it.

More artists set to play the Big Top will be announced in the coming weeks.