Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Woolworths Carols in the Domain

  • Music
  • The Domain, Sydney
  1. A performer stands on stage at the large illuminated stage at Carols in the Domain. The sky is dark and the Sydney city skyline is behind the stage while the audience holds glowing red lights
    Photograph: Supplied/Carols in the Domain
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. A family is gathered amongst the crowd at a carols event, they are smiling and wearing festive accessories
    Photograph: Supplied/Carols in the Domain
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Crowd watching performers on stage at Carols on the Domain Sydney
    Photograph: CC/Jarred Kelly
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Australia’s biggest carols event is back in the Domain for its 40th anniversary event

Ho! Ho! Ho! The nation’s biggest Christmas carols event is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and they’re welcoming the return of a full-capacity crowd for the first time since 2019. Families and friends can expect a much-needed evening of Christmas spirit at Carols in Domain, and of course, a very special visit from the ol’ mate in red, Santa Claus.

The annual festive event is the bearer of jolly spirit for many Sydneysiders, drawing a whopping audience of all ages every year. In 2022 the star-studded event welcomes to the stage the Wiggles, Samantha Jade, Leo Sayer and Mark Vincent join Todd McKenney, Rhonda Burchmore, Paulini, Lachie Gill and more. Natalie Barr and David “Kochie” Koch from Sunrise are also back on hosting duties. 

Get your Santa hats, reindeer ears, picnic rugs, and Christmas cheer ready, because the carols are back at the Domain on Saturday, December 17, to then be broadcast on Channel 7 and 7plus on Thursday, December 23 at 7.30pm AEST. 

Although the main concert for the iconic Yuletide tradition doesn’t kick off until 7.45pm, gates open at 1pm, and pre-show entertainment starts at 3pm. Get geared up for festive cheer with food trucks and giant snow machines creating a magical winter wonderland.

Woolworths Carols in the Domain is a free event (no ticket required), however, reserved seating areas are available now through ticketbooth.com.au. Find out more about the event at carolsinthedomain.com.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
www.carolsinthedomain.com/
Address:
The Domain
Macquarie Street, Tarpeian Precinct
Sydney
2000

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!