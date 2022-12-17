Time Out says

Ho! Ho! Ho! The nation’s biggest Christmas carols event is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and they’re welcoming the return of a full-capacity crowd for the first time since 2019. Families and friends can expect a much-needed evening of Christmas spirit at Carols in Domain, and of course, a very special visit from the ol’ mate in red, Santa Claus.

The annual festive event is the bearer of jolly spirit for many Sydneysiders, drawing a whopping audience of all ages every year. In 2022 the star-studded event welcomes to the stage the Wiggles, Samantha Jade, Leo Sayer and Mark Vincent join Todd McKenney, Rhonda Burchmore, Paulini, Lachie Gill and more. Natalie Barr and David “Kochie” Koch from Sunrise are also back on hosting duties.

Get your Santa hats, reindeer ears, picnic rugs, and Christmas cheer ready, because the carols are back at the Domain on Saturday, December 17, to then be broadcast on Channel 7 and 7plus on Thursday, December 23 at 7.30pm AEST.

Although the main concert for the iconic Yuletide tradition doesn’t kick off until 7.45pm, gates open at 1pm, and pre-show entertainment starts at 3pm. Get geared up for festive cheer with food trucks and giant snow machines creating a magical winter wonderland.

Woolworths Carols in the Domain is a free event (no ticket required), however, reserved seating areas are available now through ticketbooth.com.au. Find out more about the event at carolsinthedomain.com.