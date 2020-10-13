This double bill pairs a fresh take on First Nations tradition and a jazz quartet together

If the city feels like its hemming you in, let it all go at LazyBones Lounge. New outfit Yulugi, a musical collaboration between Gamilaroi and Wakka Wakka man and didgeridoo player Gumaroy Newman and British-Australian composer Keyna Wilkins, will whisk you far away aurally when they launch their debut album Chasing Stars to The Mother Tree on Wednesday, October 28.

It draws deep on the Gamilaroi star-lore myth that depicts Berriberri setting out in pursuit of the Miai-miai, cornering them in a mother tree where they transformed into yellow and white cockatoos. The Gamilaroi word ‘Yulugi’ means to play, dance and generally let loose and have some fun. They played at last year’s Woodford Folk Festival and the Australian Flute Festival with Wilkins a flutist, pianist and composer.

Plus you get double the bang for your buck, with their set paired in a double bill with Australian jazz legends the Jeremy Rose Quartet. Saxophonist Rose will be joined by pianist Steve Barry, bassist Noel Mason and Alex Hirlian on drums. The show kicks off at 8.30pm, and you can throw a pizza into the double bill deal for only $30. Now that is worth singing about.

