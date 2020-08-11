A 40th anniversary edition of this famous birthday cake cookbook is out soon

Remember in simpler times, when an invitation to a birthday party meant the promise of digging into a shoddily iced, blue-and-pink train-shaped cake at the end of the afternoon? Or cutting into a castle cake with ice cream cone turrets dotted with lollies? Or, for the lucky ones, the elusive pool-shaped cake filled with a sludge of jelly 'water' and contained in KitKat fencing?



The Australian Women's Weekly is back with a 40th anniversary edition of its famous Children's Birthday Cake Book, jam-packed with strange and mysteriously shaped cakes ranging from the vanilla to the, well, jam-packed. It was first published in 1980 and has sold more than half a million copies around the world, enchanting children with its themed sections ranging from animals and creatures, to playtime, numbers for everyone, and fantasy – in addition to creative, often whacky ideas for icing, decoration and celebration themes.

“The Australian Women’s Weekly Children’s Birthday Cake Book has been a part of family birthday traditions for over four decades. We are excited to bring this special 40th anniversary addition to life to not only celebrate the incredible imaginations behind this cookbook but also to keep the tradition alive for future generations,” Sally Eagle, general manager of publishing for Bauer Media said in a press release.

It'll be available at newsagents and supermarkets nationwide from Monday, August 17 and bookstores from August 18 for $19.99.





