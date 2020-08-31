A Disney drive-in cinema is coming to Parramatta soon

The wild ride of the last few months has seen plenty of innovative approaches when it comes to bringing entertainment back into our lives. But sometimes the good old-fashioned ways work just as well. And what could be more gloriously nostalgic than a popcorn-packed movie drive-in as led by the Mouse House?

After a pit stop in Brisbane, Disney+ Drive-in will motor its way towards the car park of Parramatta’s Bankwest Stadium. Opening October 22, just in time for long summer nights, the world-conquering streaming service is set to present a slew of your favourite animated classics, superhero throwdowns and forays into a galaxy far, far away.

While the line-up remains under wraps for now, we can reveal that the start of the week will kick things off kapow-style with Marvel Mondays, summoning the likes of Captain Marvel, Thor, Iron Man and Black Panther (we’re not strong enough to say goodbye to the late, great Chadwick Boseman yet).

Hump day means Star Wars Wednesdays, with R2-D2, C-3PO, BB-8 and the rebel forces are ready to hyperdrive you towards the weekend. Pixar’s computer whizzery will be on board, and we’d be amazed if that didn’t involve the Toy Story gang at some stage, plus the vast back catalogue of Twentieth Century Fox is also in play. Alongside hits from the vault like Aladdin and the recent re-do of The Lion King, it’s inconceivable that Elsa’s icy refrain of ‘Let It Go’ won’t drift its way across the city at some stage for the Sing-Along Saturday sessions…

Sydneysiders, tickets will go on sale September 28. It’s $45 for a car with up to two movie-loving passengers, or three or more for $55. Snacks and soft drinks will be available on-site, but you’re also totally allowed to pack your own picnic. Just be aware it’s a no-go booze zone. You can sign up for the newsletter to be notified here.

Want more cinematic classics? Check out Heath Ledger in Two Hands at the Dendy Newtown.

Share the story