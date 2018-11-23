A Floating Cinema will screen movies on the harbour this summer

We've already got movies in the park, movies by the beach, outdoor movies in bed, and movies by Sydney Harbour, and now Sydney's mania for alfresco screenings takes that extra leap we always knew was coming and delivers movies on a boat.

Floating Cinema launches on December 18 not with Jaws (boo) but with a screening of Richard Curtis's yuletide romcom Love Actually. The screening will be part of a three-hour cruise including food and drinks that will depart from King Street Wharf. More screenings will be announced soon.

There are only 150 tickets available to each cruise, so you'll probably need to sign up to have a chance of scoring some. Good luck. Tickets go on sale Monday November 26.

Seasick? What about an outdoor movie in Pyrmont instead?