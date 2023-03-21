Sydney
Banksy exhibition
Photography: Supplied

A huge exhibition of 150 Banksy works is heading Down Under

The exhibition is kicking off in Brisbane, followed by Sydney and other capital cities

Written by
Alice Ellis
Big news: the artworks of Banksy, the granddaddy of street art, are coming to Australia – and not to some alleyway in the Inner West. We're talking about an exhibition featuring more than 150 pieces of Banksy's work, which will tour most of our country's capital cities.

The Art of Banksy: Without Limits will include murals, sculptures, photos, mapping shows (in plain speak: images or animations projected onto irregularly shaped surfaces), installations (including an “infinity room”), and a simulation of ‘Dismaland Bemusement Park’ (for those who’ve never heard of it, it’s a dark and twisted theme park that was created by Banksy in 2015).

The exhibition will feature some of Banksy’s most famous works, including ‘Flower Thrower’, ‘Rude Copper’ and, of course, ‘Girl with Balloon’. But there will also be lesser-known works on display. Banky's recent Ukraine murals will be referenced, and there’s even a space that pays homage to the MV Louise Michel, the high-speed Banksy-funded boat that Banksy financially keeps afloat in the Mediterranean Sea to rescue refugees.

The show will debut in Brisbane in May (you can buy tickets here if you’re in that neck of the woods), before making stops in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. We’re yet to get dates and venues for the other cities, but we’ll let you know when we do.

