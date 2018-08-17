While we can’t confirm if this joyous occasion will go ahead, we sure are hoping that the Nutbush dance planned for September 16 at the Sydney Opera House is the real deal. If this event is as honest as those Nutbush city limits, we’ll all be heading to the House and rocking out to Tina Turner like we’re back at the blue light disco.

It’s supposedly set to kick off at midday and run through till 3pm. If you’re criss-crossing and clapping for the full three hours, you’ll hear that powerful intro around 65 times. Worth it. The number-to-beat for movers and shakers on the Nutbush dancefloor is 1,719 – the current record, achieved in the outback Queensland town of Birdsville in July this year.

