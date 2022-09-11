Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The queen on a public visit
Photograph: Shutterstock

A national public holiday has been announced to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Aussies will get a day off on September 22

Maxim Boon
Written by
Maxim Boon
Advertising

Prime minister Anthony Albanese has announced that there will be a national public holiday on September 22 to mark the death of the Queen. The day off will coincide with a national memorial service to be held in Canberra following the Queen’s funeral service in London on September 19.

Despite his pro-republic stance, the prime minister said that “now is not the time” to discuss Australia breaking with the crown, adding that he recognised many Australians would be grieving the loss of the Queen. “This is a time of national mourning that we’re engaged with and Thursday the 22nd will be an opportunity for the nation to come together,” Albanese said at a press briefing on September 11.

Here are all the details of how the queen is being memorialised in Australia.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.