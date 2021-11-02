A new bottled cocktail range from one of Sydney's best bars is coming in hot for summer

The maestro mixologists at Maybe Sammy have done it again

Summer’s just around the corner, so the silly season shenanigans won't be far behind. Which makes the release of this fancy new bottled cocktail range by Maybe Sammy perfectly timed.

If you aren’t familiar with Maybe Sammy, the Sydney bar won the Mitcher’s Art of Hospitality Award last year, which recognises the best level of service that bargoers can experience anywhere in the world. Not only that, but Maybe Sammy also jumped the ranks to number 11 in the 50 best bars in the world, judged by an international panel of 500 industry experts.

So you can imagine that their new bottled cocktails are top-notch. Varieties include Italian Dirty Martini; an Italian take on a dirty martini featuring Oregano-infused olive brine, Cafe Tropical; a modern approach to a cocktail made with pineapple-infused rum, and an (almost) classic Old Fashioned with mandarine and frankincense for an extra Chrissie kick.

Aside from the new range, Maybe Sammy will still be slinging their fan-favourite originals – Chamomile Martini, Eucalyptus Gimlet, Jasmine Negroni – and the limited edition Angelo Azzurro.

Unsurprisingly, the drinks are super tasty, but they also come in adorable boxes that make them ideal Christmas gifts. They come in 100mL individual serves for just $18, a 500mL bottle for $69, a 3-pack of single serves for $54, or a 500mL trio pack for $219.



Best of all, if you live in the Sydney metro area, you can choose your favourite bottled cocktails and get them delivered with premium block ice for same or next-day delivery. If this isn’t a sign to bring a bit of fancy flair to your cocktail arvos, we’re not sure what is. Head to the Maybe Sammy website to place your order.

Thirsty for more pre-batched bevies? Check out the best Sydney-made bottle cocktails you can get delivered.